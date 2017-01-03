WHAS
The Louisville Orchestra features David Bowie

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:01 PM. EST January 03, 2017

Conductor Brent Havens, vocalist Tony Vincent, and a full rock band will come together to play a symphonic musical odyssey that explores range of Bowie's music including hits Space Oddity, Changes, Under Pressure, Heroes, Rebel Rebel, Fame, China Girl and more. You can hear the Louisville Orchestra perform their tribute to David Bowie on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 8:00 PM at the Kentucky Center. Tickets range from $27 to $69. Purchase your tickets by calling 502-584-7777 or by going to LouisvilleOrchestra.org.


