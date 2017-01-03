The Louisville Orchestra features David Bowie

Conductor Brent Havens, vocalist Tony Vincent, and a full rock band will come together to play a symphonic musical odyssey that explores range of Bowie's music including hits Space Oddity, Changes, Under Pressure, Heroes, Rebel Rebel, Fame, China Girl and more. You can hear the Louisville Orchestra perform their tribute to David Bowie on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 8:00 PM at the Kentucky Center. Tickets range from $27 to $69. Purchase your tickets by calling 502-584-7777 or by going to LouisvilleOrchestra.org.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail
-
Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years
-
Headstones vandalized in Indiana cemetery
-
Dog remains stolen, man offers reward
-
T.G. talks wet weather
-
Getting around the new bridge tolls
-
Ali's grandson honors the greatest
-
Bryan talks cold front approaching
-
Tolling begins on bridges
-
Local Irish dancers qualify for championships
More Stories
-
History in the making in Frankfort on first day of…Jan. 3, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
-
Accumulating snow expected ThursdayJan. 3, 2017, 3:46 p.m.
-
Bill aims to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancyJan. 3, 2017, 5:07 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs