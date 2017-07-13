The Louisville City FC soccer club and more support Joey Cecil's cancer treatment

27 year old Joey Cecil has had multiple treatments for the aggressive form of cancer he was recently diagnosed with. But the state-champion bowler who interned with the Louisville City FC soccer club is getting help from his friends there. The "Joe Bowl" will be Friday, July 14, 2017 at 7:00 PM at Ten Pin Strike and Spare in Saint Matthews in Louisville, KY. Entry is just $25. On Saturday, June 15, 2017, a portion of proceeds from apparel sales at the Black Sheep Tailgate at the Louisville City FC match will go toward Joey's medical expenses. You'll find the tailgate at Clay Street between Main Street and Billy Goat Strut Alley. More information can be found at LoveMyJoey.com.

© 2017 ABC News