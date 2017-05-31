(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Saturday, June 3, 2017 marks one year since legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away. All weekend long, you'll find commemorations around the city of Louisville to kick off the "I Am Ali" Festival. It's the beginning of a six-week program tied to each of his six principles; "Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality". The Louisville Bats are getting in on the celebration with special jerseys and a giveaway for fans. Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night at Slugger Field will be June 3rd with the first pitch set at 6:35 PM. You can get tickets by calling 855-228-8497 and at BatsBaseball.com.

