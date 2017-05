(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

With National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day falling on May 13, 2017, the Hill's Disaster Relief Network and the Kentucky Humane Society are asking are you 'pet prepared'? You can find out how to keep your pet safe in an emergency at HillsPet.com/PetPrepared, and find more from the Kentucky Humane Society at KYHumane/org.

© 2017 ABC News