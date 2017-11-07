WHAS
The Junction Creek Band channels their inner Luke Bryan

As we gear up for Luke Bryan to bring his "What Makes You Country" tour to the KFC Yum! Center on February 18th, 2018, The Junction Creek Band channels their inner country star to perform his hit song, "Move".

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (GDL) -- As we gear up for Luke Bryan to bring his “What Makes You Country” tour to the KFC Yum! Center on February 18th, 2018, The Junction Creek Band channels their inner country star to perform his hit song, “Move”. The Junction Creek Band can be found playing all across Kentucky, and online at Facebook.com/JunctionCreekBand and ReverbNation.com/JunctionCreek

