The Jesse Lees bring local music with international attention to the Seven Sense Festival

You don't need a sixth sense to find music you’ll love at Louisville’s Seven Sense Festival. Some 40 bands are lined up for the two-day festival, including local performers Otis Jr. and The Jesse Lees. The 2017 Seven Sense Festival is Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Swiss Hall and Swiss Park located at 719 Lynn Street in Louisville, KY. Tickets start at $15; find the entire lineup at SevenSenseFest.com. The Jesse Lees perform at 4:00 PM on Saturday.

