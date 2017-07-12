The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation gives fans the chance to mix and mingle with the Louisville star

At Jennifer Lawrence’s "Power of One", you'll get a chance to mingle with the star in person at The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. Jennifer's mother Karen Lawrence and her sister-in-law Meredith join GDL to explain how the event also supports local children's programs and art awareness. Tickets are still available to the “Power of One” event and the Mix and Mingle for Friday, July 14th, 2017. The Hunger Games Exhibition runs through September 10th at the Frazier Museum in Louisville, KY. Get tickets to all of these and find more information at FrazierMuseum.org. Learn more about the work of Jennifer's foundation at JenniferLawrenceFoundation.com.

