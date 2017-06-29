WHAS
The "Iron Man" of wrestling Rob Conway competes in a different arena

WWE wrestler and New Albany High School grad Rob Conway comes to the GDL studio today to talk the national level men's physique competition he'll be competing in.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:09 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

Former WWE wrestler and New Albany High School grad Rob Conway comes to the GDL studio to talk competition. You can see Rob Conway at the NWA Supreme tag team title match in Madison, IN July 14, 2017. Details are on the National Wrestling Alliance page at NWASupreme.com. On July 15, 2017 the "Great American Clash" between Conway and "The Real Deal Derek Neal" will be held at the National Guard Armory in Bowling Green, KY. Visit UPWPro.com for more information. 

