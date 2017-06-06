WHAS
The inaugural Senior LPGA Championship will be settled at French Lick's Pete Dye Course

Many of the women who helped create a path for the current generation of pro female golfers will be playing at the French Lick Resort on the challenging Pete Dye Course as part of the first ever Senior LPGA Championship.

Many of the women who helped create a path for the current generation of pro female golfers will be playing at the French Lick Resort on the challenging Pete Dye Course as part of the first ever Senior LPGA Championship. Champions of major LPGA events who are at least 45 years old, along with current members of the LPGA and World Golf Halls of Fame will compete July 10 through the 12, 2017. Details can be found on their website FrenchLick.com under the "Golf" tab.

 

