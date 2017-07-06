WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

The hustle never ends for the purple and gold of Louisville City FC

Angie Fenton checks out the Louisville City FC team practice and gets an update on their season.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:20 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

Angie Fenton checks out the Louisville City FC team practice and gets an update on how their season is going. Follow the team and purchase tickets at LouisvilleCityFC.com.


© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories