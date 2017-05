(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Terry and Rachel get crash courses in clay sculpting and Renaissance dancing to show all there is to learn at the annual How-To Festival. The festival is on Saturday, May, 13, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM at the Main Library on York Street in Louisville, Kentucky. All the classes are free and you can find the schedule at LFPL.org/how-to.

