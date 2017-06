(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play the mountain dulcimer, fiddler or autoharp? Well Kentucky Music Week is your chance. Alan Darveaux and Anne Macfie joins GDL to talk about some of the folk instruments you can learn about there. Kentucky Music Week returns to Bardstown, Kentucky on June 25-30, 2017. You can see all the classes at KentuckyMusicWeek.com.

