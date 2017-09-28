The Great Pumpkin 10K runs into the Parklands with the fall colors

The Great Pumpkin 10K is a 6.2 mile race through the Parklands that ends with everybody getting a medal instead of a trick-or-treat sack of rocks. The 10K starts at 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Parklands of Floyds Fork in Louisville, KY. Packet pickup and late registration is from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM on Friday, September 29th at Academy Sports in Middletown, KY and the morning of the race on the Egg Lawn. The Cross Country Classic is also September 30th with the first race at 9:00 AM at Tom Sawyer State Park.

