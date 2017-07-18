Close The fun never ends when you visit Cincinnati, USA You could win this summer getaway package valued at over $650. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:16 PM. EDT July 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You could win this summer getaway package valued at over $650. Head to the WHAS11.com 'Contest' page here and enter the contest before July 24, 2017. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill Park-goers complain about bathrooms at Elliott Park New information released in deadly Portland stabbing High heat could drive creepy-crawlers into your home LMPD investigating deadly shooting off Woodruff Ave Dad says predator was luring kids in popular online children's game Authorities investigate string of S. Indiana burglaries New information in deadly Bowling Green crash First Alert StormTeam Forecast: Tuesday Outlook Road dedicated in family's honor More Stories Donut King in Mt. Washington reopens months after… Jul 18, 2017, 12:35 p.m. Trump blames Democrats for health care bill collapse Jul 18, 2017, 10:41 a.m. Teen identified in Green River Lake drowning Jul 18, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs