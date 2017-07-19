The FBI is searching for you… to become a special investigator!

Do you ever look at people and wonder how in the world they got into the career they did? Well, FBI Special Agent in Charge Amy Hess joins GDL to share how you can join the organization’s Louisville branch. Interviews for FBI Special Agents will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on July 26, 2017 at the Muhammad Ali Center. For registration information, go to their Twitter page '@FBILouisville'.

© 2017 ABC News