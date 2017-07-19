WHAS
The FBI is searching for you… to become a special investigator!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:39 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

Do you ever look at people and wonder how in the world they got into the career they did? Well, FBI Special Agent in Charge Amy Hess joins GDL to share how you can join the organization’s Louisville branch. Interviews for FBI Special Agents will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on July 26, 2017 at the Muhammad Ali Center. For registration information, go to their Twitter page '@FBILouisville'.

 

 

