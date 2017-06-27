WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

The "do's" and "don't's" of managing a 401k

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss how to get the best out of your retirement accounts.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:51 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss how to get the best out of your retirement accounts. The Racing to Retirement team joins us each week with financial advice. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their radio program “Racing to Retirement” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions. You can also find more help from them on Racing2Retirement.com.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories