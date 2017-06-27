The Dog Lady of Indiana has her sights set on a blind Great Dane

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

A Great Dane named Brittany spent the first 10 months of her life chained to just a six-foot rope until 'The Dog Lady of Indiana,' AKA Katherine Fraze, found out about her. She may be blind, but she’s now a thriving, happy pup who joins GDL so we can find out more about her story. You can follow Brittany's journey on her Facebook page. If you’d like to help raise money for Brittany's medical bills, you can do so at their GoFundme.com page here.

