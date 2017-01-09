WHAS
The Diaper Fairy Cottage has answers to the latest childcare challenges

The Diaper Fairy Cottage on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:26 PM. EST January 09, 2017

Angie Fenton received help with child car seat installation and more from The Diaper Fairy Cottage at 1811 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. You can get more help by going to DiaperFairy.net, or by calling 502-708-1018.


