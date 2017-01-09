Close The Diaper Fairy Cottage has answers to the latest childcare challenges The Diaper Fairy Cottage on Great Day Live! Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:26 PM. EST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Angie Fenton received help with child car seat installation and more from The Diaper Fairy Cottage at 1811 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. You can get more help by going to DiaperFairy.net, or by calling 502-708-1018. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Kentucky Republicans pass 7 bills in one day Kentucky students in Fort Lauderdale airport during attack Weather forecast Remembering Amzie Smith Airport shooting local reactions Man arrested in rescare facility death Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport Tolled bridges see 81K daily crossings UofL student prints 3D engagement ring More Stories Holcomb takes the helm as Hoosier Governor Jan. 9, 2017, 5:19 p.m. Conway dismisses need for hack probe, says Trump may… Jan. 9, 2017, 2:28 p.m. Supreme Court agrees to hear UofL lawsuit Jan. 9, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs