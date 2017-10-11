The Devil brings his demons out of the attic for Halloween

The Devil interrupts the GDL studio to talk about his favorite time of year. Visit him at The Devil's Attic haunted house at 647 West Hill Street in Louisville, KY. It is open Fridays through Sundays in October and on Halloween. The special "Chaos" event there will be offered twice on October 22nd and 29th. You can get tickets and more information at TheDevilsAttic.com.

