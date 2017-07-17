The Dammit like to imagine their style as an image of a disco ball suspended above a campfire in the middle of the woods. They join GDL give us a taste of their sound first hand before appearing at The Burnt Knob Festival. The festival is June 28 and 29, 2017 at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY. The Dammit will perform on day two. Get more information and tickets at IroquoisAmphitheater.com.





