The chef secret to keep your scones from turning into stones

If you've ever tried to make scones, but they turn out more like "stones," Chef Chris Leavell is willing to share his secrets. Join him in his scone-making classes, which are held every couple of weeks starting on August 16, 2017 at The Sword and the Scone. The class is $30, and while he does the work, you get soup, scones and endless pots of tea. For details, call 502-907-0018. The Sword and the Scone is located at 1915 Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville, KY. Find them at TheSwordandtheScone.com.

