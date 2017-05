(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Wulfe Brothers will play at the Campbellsburg Country Festival, where you can find truck pulls, award-winning pies, cowboy and cowgirl contests, and more. The Festival lasts from June 2 – 4, 2017 and the Wulfe Brothers will perform on Saturday at 7:00 PM. You can get more information about the weekend's events at CampbellsburgCountryFestival.com.

