The Brook Hospitals is the starting line for women getting on the road to recovery

Whether it’s mental health or addiction, the Brooks Hospitals hopes you’ll start your journey to recovery with them. The Brook Hospital's new 'women's only recovery program' is now open at The Brook KMI location at 8521 LaGrange Road in Louisville, KY. Reach the location to find information on the program by calling 502-426-6380. You can also find out about all The Brook's services and find their other locations at TheBrookHospitals.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV