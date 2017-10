Louisville city FC ambassadors Group speaks about upcoming vote that could lead to the building of a $30 million Soccer Stadium right here in Louisville.

Also,be sure to get your tickets as Louisville City takes on the Rochester Rhinos at Slugger Field this Saturday at 7:30

To Join the Bourbon Brigade, go to LouisvilleCityFC.com/bourbobbrigade or call at 384-8799

© 2017 WHAS-TV