The Bourbon Brigade and a Potential New Soccer Stadium
Steve Livingstone and Brad Gordan invite you to come to the stands for this Saturday's Soccer game versus Rochester. They also ask you join the vote for a 30 million dollar bond for a new Soccer Stadium.For More Info: Check out LouisvilleCityFC.com/Bour
WHAS 12:41 PM. EDT October 26, 2017
