The Bottom Sop beats to the rhythm of puppy heartstrings at Sunny's Sol Fest

Formerly known as the "Pitty Fair," you'll find music, art, food, and even a puppy kissing booth at St. Joseph Children's Home to help the Saving Sunny program help and care for dogs. Sunny's Sol Fest is Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 1:00 until 7:00 PM at 2823 Frankfort Ave. in Louisville, KY. You can get more information about this event and the organization at SavingSunnyInc.org. Check out more of Bottom Sop's music at TheBottomSop.BandCamp.com.

