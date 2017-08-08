The Blue Moon of Kentucky fan club is honoring Elvis Presley from here to Graceland

You’ll find no bigger fans of “The King” Elvis Presley than the members of the Blue Moon of Kentucky fan club. A few ladies of the club join GDL to talk about how they are celebrating the life and legacy of the rock icon. The Blue Moon of Kentucky fan club has an event on August 16, 2017 at the Jerry's Restaurant at 4832 Dixie Highway in Shively, KY starting at 6:00 PM. Find them on their Facebook page here, or email BlueMoonofKY.EFC@gmail.com for more.

