The Blue House pulls strings to teach violin and music to at-risk kids for 20 years

For 20 years, The Blue House at 1316 South 28th Street in Louisville, Kentucky has been lifting children up through the power of music. The house itself is more than 100 years old, and with the help of donations, has remained standing and able to continue its mission. You can celebrate 20 years of music through The Blue House with their fundraiser event Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Kentucky Center. Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 and can be purchased by calling 502-584-7777.

