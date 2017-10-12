WHAS
Close

The best deals on clothing and accessories also give back to the community

Clothing, jewelry, shoes -- oh my! You'll be able to find incredible deals on exactly that during the Fashion Encore sale at the Mid-City Mall.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:49 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

Clothing, jewelry, shoes -- oh my! You’ll be able to find incredible deals on exactly that during the Fashion Encore sale at the Mid-City Mall. The big sale is Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 10:00 until 5:00 PM and Monday, October 16th from 10:00 until 6:00 PM. The Nearly New Shop is located on the lower level of Mid-City Mall at 1250 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. Discount coupons are available at ShopNearlyNew.org

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories