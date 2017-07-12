WHAS
TG Shuck is no actor, but he's raised three budding Broadway stars

Three young girls from Lexington are defying the odds to becoming Broadway stars, and even more, since WHAS' own TG Shuck is their dad!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:30 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

