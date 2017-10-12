Terry looks back on his farming roots (or lack of) for National Farmers Day

October 12th is National Farmers Day. To celebrate, Terry and Rachel look back on a moment long ago on "Good Morning Kentuckiana" when Meiners thought he invented the cruise-control lawnmower.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
October 12th is National Farmers Day. To celebrate, Terry and Rachel look back on a moment long ago on "Good Morning Kentuckiana" when Meiners thought he invented the cruise-control lawnmower.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs