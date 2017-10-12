WHAS
Terry looks back on his farming roots (or lack of) for National Farmers Day

October 12th is National Farmers Day. To celebrate, Terry and Rachel look back on a moment long ago on "Good Morning Kentuckiana" when Meiners thought he invented the cruise-control lawnmower.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:38 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

© 2017 WHAS-TV


