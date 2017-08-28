Tending the legacy of Fred Wiche, The Weekend Gardener

Brightside is seeking nominations for The Fred Wiche Volunteer of the Year award to be named at this year’s Brightside Bash gala. Nominations are open through September 8, 2017 and current or past Brightside volunteers are eligible. The Brightside Bash is Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Copper and Kings in Butchertown, KY. For more than 30 years, Brightside has helped grow Louisville into a cleaner, greener city. Find more details on their Facebook page here, or at EventBrite.com. General admission tickets for the Brightside Bash are $25 and it's $50 for VIP. The phone number to call is 502-574-2613.

