Close Team Molly laces up Local runner Mike Korfhage joins GDL with Molly's parents to share the story behind Team Molly and what they are doing for this year's marathon. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:58 AM. EDT April 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can learn more about the Molly Johnson Foundation online at MollyJohnsonFoundation.org. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction T.G. talks warmer temps John Schnatter resigns from UofL athletics board Proffitt Report: "Prayer" music video seeks to unify Operation Ice Breaker leads to 41 arrests WHAS Breaking News Crosby parents plan to take legal action after assault Verify: Is there a risk with ride-sharing apps? Final sentencing in Ne'Riah Miller trial Charges filed in 2016 double homicide More Stories Bill to avert shutdown for 1 week clears House Apr 28, 2017, 11:31 a.m. Police in Louisville investigating homicide at 31st,… Apr 28, 2017, 10:47 a.m. On Your Side: Test your home security Apr 27, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs