Tasting event lets you serve some help to Louisville restaurant workers

Sometimes life happens, and people who work in Louisville's restaurants may find themselves in the weeds due to illness or injury or another crisis. That’s why Apron Inc. raises money through special events like The Taste of Independents. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door for the event Sunday, July 30, 2017 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY. Learn more at ApronInc.org/events.

© 2017 ABC News