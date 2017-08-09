Taste your way along one of Louisville's favorite restaurant rows

You get the chance to play restaurant critic and enjoy great local food by tasting your way through the 25th annual Taste of Frankfort Avenue. The two dozen restaurants taking part are fighting for your approval to take home the People's Choice Award. Lend your taste buds on Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. Tickets are $45, and VIP admission is $100. Details and tickets can be found at CliftonCenter.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV