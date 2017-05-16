Tap your feet to the beat of happiness at the Mighty Kindness Hoot

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

It's all good vibes at the 10th anniversary of the Mighty Kindness Hoot. Kim Smitas joins GDL with one of the bands performing, The Thumps, to talk about all the peace, love and happiness they’ll have. The Mighty Kindness Hoot is Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 12:00 until 7:00 PM at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Details can be found at MightyKindness.org.

© 2017 ABC News