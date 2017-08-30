WHAS
Talented singers swarm American Idol's Bus Auditions

Angie Fenton is at Water Front Park where tons of talented singers are showing up for their chance to audition for the ABC reboot of American Idol.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:18 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

Angie Fenton is at Waterfront Park where talented singers are showing up for their chance to audition for the ABC reboot of “American Idol.” Bus Auditions will be held from 9 AM – 5 PM at Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park on August 30, 2017 only. Be sure to watch the return of “American Idol” on ABC this fall. Find more information about auditions at AmericanIdol.com


