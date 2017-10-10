WHAS
Close

Take ride back in time at Bowman Field's Aviation and Military Heritage Festival

Louisville's Bowman Field saw its first airplane land in 1919, and has been the host to aircraft throughout history for nearly a century.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:36 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

Louisville’s Bowman Field saw its first airplane land in 1919, and has been the host to aircraft throughout history for nearly a century. Artifacts from the last 90-some years will be on display as a part of the Aviation and Military Heritage Festival on October 14 and 15, 2017 at the airfield’s location at 3345 Roger E Schupp Street. You’ll also be entertained with music from The Derby City Dandies. The full schedule can be seen at BowmanAviationFest.com.


© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories