WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Take in the sights and sounds of Derby Week on the backside of Churchill Downs

Angie Fenton is at the backside of Churchill Downs to fill our senses with all things horse racing during Derby week.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:35 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

Angie Fenton is at the backside of Churchill Downs to fill our senses with all things horse racing during Derby week. 


© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories