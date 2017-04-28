Sweets and meats collide when Butcher Babe comes to town

Loreal Gavin is the "Butcher Babe" who sliced her way into the finals of the "Food Network Star" and cut down her competition in "Cutthroat Kitchen." Since then, Loreal has moved back to Louisville and has written her own cookbook that uses Kentucky's favorite flavors in many of the recipes. You can pick up "The Butcher Babe's Cookbook" at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million. You can also follow her at TheButcherBabe.com.

© 2017 ABC News