Sweet Georgia Brown! There's a Harlem Globetrotter on GDL!

Harlem Globetrotters on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:16 PM. EST January 10, 2017

Harlem Globetrotter El Gato Melendez is the first Puerto Rican native to on the Globetrotters’ roster. He stops by the GDL studio to show off his skills to Rachel and Terry before the team plays at the KFC Yum Center Friday, January 13, 2017. Tickets are still available at KFCYumCenter.com, or at HarlemGlobetrotters.com


