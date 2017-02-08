Surprise the animal lover in your life with a Puppy or Kitty Gram

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Kentucky Humane Society's visiting puppy and kitten grams are back! Alisa Gray and Frank Hanlon bring details on the cutest Valentine gift you can give, along with a few of the puppies that are up for adoption. Reserve your Puppy or Kitten Gram now by calling 502-515-3143, or by going to KYHumane.org. Grams will be delivered on February 13 or 14, 2017 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved