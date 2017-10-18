Suki Kim shares her undercover journey in North Korea

Suki Kim is the only writer to go undercover in North Korea to investigate and write a book from the inside. Jason Abbott from UofL joins GDL to discuss what an eye-opening opportunity she is bringing to those wanting to know more about the country. See her speak to her experiences and shocking findings as be part of the Center for Asian Democracy's Annual Lecture on October 18, 2017 at the main branch of the public library. It is a free program but tickets are required. You can get them and more information at LFPL.org.

