Students from St. Francis are set to provide service in Nicaragua

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Students from St. Francis School are getting ready for a service trip to Nicaragua, where they'll work with a group that builds homes for families and provides education and medical care. Allison Ridenour with Hand in Hand ministries, who coordinates the trip, and Angela Grimaldi Ponzio, a Spanish Teacher at St. Francis, are backed up with excited 7th and 8th grade St. Francis students to talk about the trip. You can learn more about Hand in Hand Ministries at MyHandinHand.org, and St. Francis School at StFrancisSchool.org.

