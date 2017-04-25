Stocks vs. bonds – which is more rewarding for your retirement plan?

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss which types of investments will be the most rewarding in the long run. The radio show hosts and financial advisors join us each week to help with the race to retirement. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their show “Racing to Retirement” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions.
