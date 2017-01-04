WHAS
Ste'Vesha Harris shows what loyalty, hard work and dedication can accomplish

Ste'Vesha Harris on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:44 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Instead of going out to party after graduating from the University of Louisville, Ste'Vesha Harris returned to her job at Pizza Hut, where she's spent the past ten years working. She shared a picture on Facebook, commenting on all of her hard work over the years, which quickly went viral. The inspiring post has been shared over 10,000 times and has over 50,000 likes! Ste'Vesha joined the show with her boss and friend, Kim Thompson, to share her motivational story. 


