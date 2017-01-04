Ste'Vesha Harris shows what loyalty, hard work and dedication can accomplish

Instead of going out to party after graduating from the University of Louisville, Ste'Vesha Harris returned to her job at Pizza Hut, where she's spent the past ten years working. She shared a picture on Facebook, commenting on all of her hard work over the years, which quickly went viral. The inspiring post has been shared over 10,000 times and has over 50,000 likes! Ste'Vesha joined the show with her boss and friend, Kim Thompson, to share her motivational story.
