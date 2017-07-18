Steve Coomes has the locations for people trying to beat the heat with outdoor cocktails

Food and spirit freelance writer Steve Coomes names a few great establishments to enjoy a drink at for any price range. He also makes one of his favorite cocktails for us, a Sidecar, in preparation of the Supersonic Celebration of the Gin and Tonic. That event is August 5, 2017 at Copper and Kings in Butchertown, KY. Details are at Copperand Kings.com. Find more from Steve Coomes at SteveCoomes.com, and at EatDrinkTalk.net.

