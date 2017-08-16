Step up to the plate during the eclipse with Louisville Slugger in hand

Did you know that the Louisville Colonels baseball team used to be called the Louisville Eclipse back in the 1880s? Well now Louisville Slugger is once again getting in on the eclipse action by creating exclusive mini bats for the solar eclipse! Get your bat by being one of the first 148 guests at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory each day from Saturday, August 19 to Monday, August 21, 2017. The museum is located at 800 West Main Street in Louisville, KY. Find more information by going to Sluggermuseum.com or by calling 1-877-775-8443.





© 2017 WHAS-TV