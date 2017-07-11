Step back in time 200 years to celebrate Author Jane Austen and break a record

For the 200th anniversary of the author's passing, the Jane Austen Society is assembling the world's largest mourning procession as a twist on their annual attempt at a Guinness World Record. The Jane Austen Festival is June 14 – 16, 2017 at Locust Grove in Louisville, KY. Tickets are $6 on Friday, and $12 dollars each day Saturday and Sunday. You can get tickets and more information at JASNALouisville.com.

