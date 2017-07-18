"Star Wars" archaeologist tracks down exact scene locations for his own movie

Forty years ago, filmmaker George Lucas created the first “Star Wars” motion picture. It was shot in the Tatooine Desert, in present-day Tunisia, North Africa. The rest was history, until the movie crew needed to go back to make follow-up films. Enter Indiana native David West Reynolds. Reynolds joins GDL to talk about his quest to find the locations while studying archaeology at Michigan. Now, he is also making his own documentary about his journey. You can find more about it on David’s Kickstarter page here.

